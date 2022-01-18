Xiaomi 12 Ultra Camera Details Leaked: Check Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to launch soon
(Photo: Twitter/ @ChoHic)
Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch its new smartphone Xiaomi 12 Ultra soon.
It is said to be the successor of Xiaomi 11 Ultra smartphone. According to a report by Gadgets360, Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to launch in February 2022.
The report further cites tipster Digital Chat Station, adding that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a 5x periscope telephoto lens. If the information is correct, then it will be the first Chinese smartphone to come with a high optical zoom lens, the report added.
Some previous reports have also revealed the specifications of the smartphone.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone is expected come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898) processor.
According to a previous report by Xiaomiui, the device is expected to sport quad-rear camera setup. It is likely to include a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP 2x zoom, a 48MP 5x zoom and a 48MP 10x zoom lens.
Moreover, the device is expected to come with next-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K display. Moreover, it is expected to sport a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera at the centre, reported Gadgets360.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra price information is yet to be revealed. Check out this space regularly for updates about Xiaomi 12 Ultra and other upcoming upcoming smartphones.
(With inputs from Gadgets360 and Xiaomiui)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)