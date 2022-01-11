Redmi K50 Pro Design Revealed, Check Expected Specifications Here

Redmi K50 Pro expected specifications
(Photo: xiaomiui.net)
Case renders of Redmi K50 Pro were revealed through a report by xiaomiui.net. According to the report, the smartphone will sport a 64MP camera at the back.
According to the report, Redmi K50 Pro camera is quite similar to Xiaomi Civi, while the phone resembles Redmi Note 11 Pro design.
Redmi K50 Pro smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
As mentioned above, the device is expected to come wit 64MP primary camera. It can be combined with 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP or 8MP macro camera, reported Gadgets360.
Redmi K50 Pro smartphone is expected to be powered by 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 120W fast charging.
Moreover, it can run on Android 12 operating system (OS).
Redmi K50 Pro price range details are yet to be revealed. Check this space regularly for further updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)