Vivo X80 and X80 Pro Launch in China on 25 April 2022: Leaked Specs and Price

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro features leaked online ahead of launch in China.
(Photo: iStock)
Vivo is all set to launch the X80 series in China on 25 April 2022. During the launch event on 25 April 2022, the company is expected to launch at least two smartphones under the X80 series. The two smartphones that are expected to make their debut in China are the X80 and X80 Pro. The X80 Pro+ is not expected to launch anytime soon as per the latest reports. Vivo has planned to launch the X80 and X80 Pro for now.
Everybody should take a look at the specifications that have been revealed by the company for the X80 and X80 Pro. Tipster Digital Chat Station has disclosed the specifications of both models in the X80 series.
The tipster has also claimed that both the models can be considered the successors of the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. It is still unclear if Vivo will launch the X80 Pro+ in the future.
The vanilla model is expected to come with a Full HD+ resolution and the X80 pro will be equipped with a QHD+ LTPO display. There are also rumours stating that both the smartphone models will feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display.
The X80 Pro will make its debut in China in two variants. One of the two variants will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The other is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.
To know more about the specifications of the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro, one has to wait for the launch in China on 25 April 2022.
There are no official details on the price of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro as of yet. The company has not made any official announcements stating the price range.
We will get to know about the price once the smartphones make their debut in China on 25 April 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)