Vivo V23e 5G with 4,050mAh Battery Launched in India: Price and Features

Vivo V23e 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 and is launched for sale today.
(Photo: iStock)
On 21 February 2022, Vivo launched its Vivo V23e 5G mid-range phone in India. This is the third model in the V23 series and with its launch the company has strengthened its smartphone range in India.
Let's get into the details about the price and features of this brand new Vivo smartphone model that has created a storm in the tech world.
One of the most astonishing features of the Vivo V23e 5G is that it has a 44 MP selfie camera.
The Chinese smartphone company has priced the Vivo V23e 5G at Rs 25,990. Starting today, anybody in India can buy this smartphone. The features of the smartphone are also surprising compared to the price.
Vivo V23e is a slim and light phone. It is about 7.32 mm in thickness and weighs around 172g.
The Vivo V23e 5G has an 8GB storage plus additional storage of 128 GB. This smartphone also has an extended RAM of 2.0 GB.
This new model of Vivo smartphone is available in two colours that is Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue. One can buy the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone only on Vivo India E-store and across all the retail partner stores from today, 21 February 2022.
Some other features of this smartphone is that it is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It is also equipped with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.
Vivo V23e has a 6.44 inch AMOLED display. It has a 60 Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. This smartphone has a 44 MP selfie camera with autofocus.
This smartphone by Vivo is backed by a 4,050 mAh battery and a 44W fast charger. It also has a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The Vivo V23e is equipped with triple rear cameras with a 50 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide-angle, and a 2 MP macro shooter.
This new smartphone by Vivo has all the latest technology and features that are a necessity. It also comes at an affordable rate so anybody can get hold of it, starting today.
(Written with inputs from Livemint and Financial Express.)
