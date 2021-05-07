Amid Curfew & Lockdown, Robotic Cleaners Help Indians Breathe Easy

With the rise in COVID cases in India and lockdown imposed in several states, an increasing number of Indian families in urban areas are opting for robotic cleaners to take care of domestic chores.

Pune-based home maker Vaishali Shinde, 38, purchased a robotic floor cleaner last week. “It is very hectic to clean the house every now and then, and without the help of maids it becomes quite a challenge for me,” she says, talking about juggling a number of domestic chores without much help.

Shinde learnt about robot vacuum cleaners from her friend in the United States. "I immediately looked it up online and bought the device. They are very easy to operate. You just have to switch it on and it automatically sweeps and mops the floor,” she adds, calling her bot ‘Ramu Kaka’ – a ubiquitous name for the man Friday of large families depicted in Bollywood flicks.