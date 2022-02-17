Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra Launch Live Stream: Check Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and Specifications
(Photo: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be launched on Thursday, 17 February in India. All three models are a part of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series which was introduced on 09 February, by the South Korean tech giant Samsung.
The pre-reservation for Samsung Galaxy S22 also commenced from 09 February 2022.
Here are some details about timing and live streaming of Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch.
When will the launch event of Samsung Galaxy S22 series begin?
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra launch event will begin at 12:30 pm on Thursday, in India.
How and where to watch Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra launch live streaming?
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra launch event can be live streamed on the official social media handles of Samsung India.
As mentioned above, Samsung will announce the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India during the launch event.
However, as per some previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone is expected to be available at a price of Rs 69,900, and Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs 1,09,900.
Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone sports a 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED display, while Galaxy S22+ comes with 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED display. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ display.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ comes with up to 256GB storage option, while Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra houses up to 512GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are powered by 3,700mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. Whereas, Galaxy S22 Ultra variant uses a 5,000mAh battery.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy S22 series and other smartphones.
