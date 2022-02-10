S22 Ultra Is the New Note: Highlights From Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung also unveiled the Android 12-based One UI 4, which the Galaxy S22 series will ship with. Users will seemingly be able to seamlessly integrate with Windows PC and other Samsung devices. There will also be a privacy dashboard feature that will showcase apps that are accessing data.

Samsung Wallet will give users the ability to keep payment methods, identification documents and even cryptocurrency, the company suggested.

The Galaxy S22 will also incorporate fishing nets in its construction. Apparently, Samsung will be getting rid of 50 tonnes of old fishing nests thanks to recycling materials, and will also use 100 percent recyclable paper for its packaging.