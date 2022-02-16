OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specifications

The leak also suggests that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options.

Moreover, the device is expected to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to be powered by 4,500mAh battery. The company has confirmed that it will be supported by 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera is expected to be of 16MP.