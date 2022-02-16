OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch date, expected price in India and specifications
(Photo: Amazon.in)
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will be launched in India on Thursday, 17 February 2022. It is the successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone which was launched last year in India.
The company will also launch OnePlus TV Y1S/ Y1s Edge along with the smartphone.
Here are some details about expected price and specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.
Price of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is yet to be revealed by the company. However, as per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the 6GB + 128 GB variant of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is expected to be available at a price of Rs 25,999.
The leak also suggests that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.
OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options.
Moreover, the device is expected to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to be powered by 4,500mAh battery. The company has confirmed that it will be supported by 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera is expected to be of 16MP.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and other smartphones.
