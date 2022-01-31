Samsung Galaxy S22 Marketing Images Leaked: Check Launch Date and Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is expected to launch on 9 February 2022.
(Photo: IANS)
Samsung is expected to launch its new Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up during the 'Galaxy unpacked' event on 9 February 2022.
The Galaxy S22 lineup will be an addition to Samsung's Galaxy 'S' series smartphones.
The series is expected to have Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.
A South Korean tipster Dohyun Kim has leaked a promo video and marketing images of the upcoming smartphone lineup. The leak also reveals several specifications of Samsung Galaxy S22.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone is expected to sport 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The lineup is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region they are being launched in, reported Gadgets360.
Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may come with 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. At the front, it is expected to house a 10MP punch hole camera, the report added.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come in 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage option.
The device is expected to be powered by 3700mAh battery.
Price details of Samsung Galaxy S22 series is yet to be revealed.
Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' will begin at 8:30 pm on 9 February 2022. It can be live-streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Samsung.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
