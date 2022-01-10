Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) 5G in India on Monday, 10 January. It will be an addition to Samsung's already popular 'S' series and 'Fan Edition' smartphones.

The device is a successor of Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was debuted in the US, UK and European markets last week.