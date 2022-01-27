Samsung Galaxy S22 to Launch in 'Galaxy Unpacked' on 9 Feb: Check Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 to launch in 'Galaxy Unpacked' 2022.
(Photo: samsung.com)
South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its new smartphone series Samsung Galaxy S22 on 9 February 2022. The series will be revealed during company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.
The Galaxy S22 series will be an expansion of Samsung's already popular 'S' smartphone lineup.
Samsung is yet to announce the official name of the devices to be launched, however, it can include Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, reported Gadgets360.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones are expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region they are being launched in, reported Gadgets360.
Moreover, it is expected to sport 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
In terms of camera, the smartphones can house a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come in 12GB RAM and and up to 512GB storage option, the report added.
It is expected to be powered by 3700mAh battery.
Check this space regularly for further updates about price, specifications and launch of Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)