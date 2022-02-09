Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch: How to Live-Stream 'Galaxy Unpacked' Event

Samsung Galaxy S22 to launch during its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.
(Photo: samsung.com)
South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set for its first major launch of the year. The company, in its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event, will reveal its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series on Wednesday, 9 February 2022.
As per multiple reports, Samsung will launch three variants of smartphones as a part of the Galaxy S22 series, namely Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.
Here are some of the details about the launch timing, and the live-streaming of the event.
Samsung 'Galaxy Unpacked' 2022 event will begin at 8:30 pm on Wednesday.
How and where to live-stream the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series launch?
The launch event of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones can be live-streamed on the official website of Samsung. The 'Galaxy Unpacked' event can also be watched online on the official YouTube channel of Samsung and its social media handles.
The price details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are yet to be revealed. However, according to a previous leak, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be priced at around $799 (approximately Rs 59,800).
The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphones are rumored to be available at a price of $999 (approximately Rs 74,800) and $1,199 (approximately Rs 89,800), respectively.
In India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, the company may use an Exynos 2200 processor in some other regions.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup smartphones are expected to house a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The selfie camera is also expected to be 10 megapixels.
Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display, while Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to come with a 6.8-inch display.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)