iPhone SE 3 2022 Launch Date Leaked, Check Expected Specifications Here

iPhone SE 3 2022 is expected to launch on 08 March 2022.
iPhone SE 3 to launch in first quarter of 2022.

Tech giant Apple is expected to launch its new smartphone iPhone SE 3 soon. However, exact launch date has not been announced yet.

The upcoming device is said to be a successor of iPhone SE 2020. Therefore, it can also be named iPhone SE 2022.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the company will also launch an updated version of iPad along with its low-cost iPhone.

iPhone SE 3 2022: Launch Date: The launch event of Apple iPhone SE 3 and an updated version of iPad can take place on 8 March 2022, the report added. Some previous reports have also tipped the launch in first quarter (Q1) of year 2022.
Apple iPhone SE 3 2022: Expected Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone SE 3 is expected to house Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, the fastest mobile chip of Apple. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's 7nm A13 Bionic chipset.

The new chipset is expected to enhance the performance of the smartphone and will bring 5G connectivity to iPhone SE series smartphones.

In terms of design, iPhone SE 3 is expected to look similar to iPhone SE 2020 with single rear camera. However, from the front, it can resemble iPhone XR with a notch, remove forehead, chin and touch ID button from the smartphone. The display is expected to be a bit larger than iPhone SE 2020.

Price details of iPhone SE 3 are yet to be revealed. Check this space regularly for further updates about the same.

