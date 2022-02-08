Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra to Launch Tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung has scheduled its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on Wednesday, 09 February 2022, and is all set to launch its new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series during the event.

The new lineup will be an addition to the company's already popular Galaxy 'S' series smartphones. Moreover, the company is expected to launch three models under the title of Galaxy S22 lineup – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.