Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra to Launch Tomorrow: Price in India, Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date, Expected Price, and Specifications
(Photo: Samsung)
South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the launch date of Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series — comprising of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphones — is all set to launch on Thursday, 17 February 2022 in India. The launch event is scheduled at 12:30 pm IST.
Here are some details about expected price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India.
Samsung is yet to reveal the official price details of Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India. However, according to a report by Gadgets360, Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be priced at Rs 69,900, while Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is expected to be available at a price of Rs 1,09,900.
Processor
Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Display
Samsung Galaxy S22: 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy S22+: 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate
Camera
Samsung Galaxy S22: 12MP Ultra Wide + 50MP wide-angle + 10MP telephoto | 10MP front camera
Samsung Galaxy S22+: 12MP Ultra Wide + 50MP wide-angle + 10MP telephoto | 10MP front camera
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12MP Ultra Wide + 108MP wide-angle + 2 10MP telephoto cameras | 40MP front camera
Battery
Samsung Galaxy S22: 3700mAh, 25W charging
Samsung Galaxy S22+: 4500mAh, 45W charging
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5000mAh, 45W charging
Storage
Samsung Galaxy S22: 128GB and 256GB
Samsung Galaxy S22+: 128GB and 256GB
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 256GB and 512GB
Colour Variants
Samsung Galaxy S22: Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green
Samsung Galaxy S22+: Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Phantom Black, Phantom White and Burgundy
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
