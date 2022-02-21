Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-booking begins from 22 February.
Updated:

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

|

(Photo: Samsung)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. </p></div>

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series was revealed in India on Monday, 21 February 2022. The series comprises Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will begin from Tuesday, 22 February, on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorised partners. It will go on till 10 March 2022.

Launch (sale) date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is yet to be announced.

The company also revealed the price and specification details of Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra: Price in India

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi variant is available at a price of Rs 58,999, while the 5G variant is priced at Rs 70,999.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 87,999 for Wi-Fi and 5G variants, respectively.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variant is available at a price of Rs 108999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 122999 for 5G variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra: Specifications

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in 8GB+128GB storage variant, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB storage.

Display

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: 11-inch LTPS TFT display with refresh rate of 120Hz

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: 12.4-inch sAMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 14.6-inch sAMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is powered by Snapdragon 8th Gen chip.

Camera

All three models of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series come with a 13MP + 6MP camera setup at the back.

At the front, Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ house a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Battery

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: 8,000mAh battery

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: 10,090mAh battery

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 11,200mAh battery

Colour Variants

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are available in three colour variants: Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Published: 21 Feb 2022,04:51 PM IST
