Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.
(Photo: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series was revealed in India on Monday, 21 February 2022. The series comprises Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.
Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will begin from Tuesday, 22 February, on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorised partners. It will go on till 10 March 2022.
The company also revealed the price and specification details of Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 series.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi variant is available at a price of Rs 58,999, while the 5G variant is priced at Rs 70,999.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 87,999 for Wi-Fi and 5G variants, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variant is available at a price of Rs 108999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 122999 for 5G variant.
Storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in 8GB+128GB storage variant, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB storage.
Display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: 11-inch LTPS TFT display with refresh rate of 120Hz
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: 12.4-inch sAMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 14.6-inch sAMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate
Camera
All three models of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series come with a 13MP + 6MP camera setup at the back.
At the front, Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ house a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
Battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: 8,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: 10,090mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 11,200mAh battery
Colour Variants
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are available in three colour variants: Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)