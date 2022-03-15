Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications and Price Leaked: Report

Here are price and specification details of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. However, launch date for the same has not been revealed yet.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be an addition to company's already popular 'Galaxy M' lineup.
A recent leak by a YouTube channel titled 'The Pixel' has revealed expected price, design, and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone.
Here are some expected specifications and price details of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G.
Official price details of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone is not revealed yet. However, as per a report by Gadgets360, citing the video leak by The Pixel, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to be priced around VND 10.5 million to 11 million (approximately Rs 35,100 to Rs 36,800) in Vietnam for 8GB + 128GB variant.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC which is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB RAM.
It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
In terms of camera, Samsung is expected to install a quad-rear camera setup in Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. It may include 108MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, it is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera.
The device is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
