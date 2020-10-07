Samsung Galaxy F41 Launching Tomorrow, Here’s All You Need To Know

Riding on the success of its Galaxy 'M' series amid a surge in online shopping, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy F41, a mid-range offering for the Indian consumers, on Thursday, 8 October, in a partnership with Flipkart.

With the launch, the company will officially introduce its ‘F’ series globally. The launch will be a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The fully-loaded Galaxy F41 is being touted as the first smartphone in the new series that will be priced between $200-$250 (somewhere around Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000) to give consumers a 'full on' experience regarding display, battery and looks. The launch is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.

Samsung hasn’t announced any official specifications of the device. However, the company website claims that the Galaxy F41 will come with a 6,000mAh battery pack, an Infinity-U sAMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Being an all-segment player, Samsung plans new series based on specific product features as it can move the most-loved and top-end specifications across its portfolio, like it did with the 'M’ series – introducing a monster 7000mAh battery. The Galaxy F41 is also expected to pack similar features.