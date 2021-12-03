Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB Launched: Check Price in India, Specs

Redmi Note 10s is powered by 5,000mAh battery. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: mi.com)
Redmi Note 10S: Chinese tech company Xiaomi has launched a new storage variant of Redmi Note 10S smartphone. The new variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Sale of the same is scheduled to begin from noon on Friday, 3 December 2021.
Redmi Note 10S was launched earlier this year in India.
Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 1258GB variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,499. The device will be available on mi.com, amazon.in, and MI Homes.
Moreover, 6GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 14,999, while 6GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499.
Redmi Note 10S smartphone sports 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.
It comes with MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
The device is powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.
Redmi Note 10S comes with quad-rear camera setup. It includes 64MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 13MP selfie camera.
The smartphone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on the Android 11 operating system.
Redmi Note 10S is available in three colour variants: Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue.
Other features include Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor and AI face unlock.
