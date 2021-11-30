Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India: How to Watch the Launch

Redmi Note 11 5G launch scheduled on 30 November in India. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Amazon.in)
Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch: Chinese tech company Xiaomi will launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on Tuesday, 30 November 2021. The device is scheduled to launch at noon.
Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to be the Indian variant of Redmi Note 11 smartphone, which was recently launched in China. According to the company, Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the fastest 5G smartphone from Redmi.
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch event will begin at noon on Tuesday. Interested people can livestream the launch event on the official YouTube channel of Redmi. It can also be watched live on the official social media handles of Redmi India.
The official price of Redmi Note 11T 5G is yet to be announced. However, Redmi Note 11 is available at a starting price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000) in China. Moreover, the top model, i.e. 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,500).
Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to sport 6.6-inch full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.
The company has already revealed that Redmi Note 11T 5G will be supported by 33W fast charge. It is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
In terms of camera, the device is expected to house 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens. At the from, it may come with a 16MP selfie camera.
