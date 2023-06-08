Realme 11 Pro Series Launch in India Today: When & Where to Watch Live Stream

Realme is ready to launch the Realme 11 Pro series in India today, 8 June 2023. We informed you beforehand about the Realme series launch date and time. The company is expected to launch two phones—the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+.

These phones have already been launched in China thus the exact specifications and design of the smartphones are known to us. The Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a 200-megapixel primary camera along with a Moon mode that helps capture moon shots. The Realme 11 Pro series also features an attractive design.

The specs, features, and design of the Realme 11 Pro series were tipped online before the launch itself. The pre-order for the phones begin today and and customers will get a Watch 2 Pro worth Rs 4499 for free if they place their order today.