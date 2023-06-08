Realme 11 Pro Series Launch in India Today: When & Where to Watch Live Stream

Realme 11 Pro Series launch date on 8 June.
(Photo: themobileindian.com)
Realme is ready to launch the Realme 11 Pro series in India today, 8 June 2023. We informed you beforehand about the Realme series launch date and time. The company is expected to launch two phones—the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+.
These phones have already been launched in China thus the exact specifications and design of the smartphones are known to us. The Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a 200-megapixel primary camera along with a Moon mode that helps capture moon shots. The Realme 11 Pro series also features an attractive design.
The specs, features, and design of the Realme 11 Pro series were tipped online before the launch itself. The pre-order for the phones begin today and and customers will get a Watch 2 Pro worth Rs 4499 for free if they place their order today.
The Realme 11 Pro series will be launched today in India. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and all the social media channels of the company.
Interested people can witness the launch online from 12 PM. You can also head to the official handles of Realme to watch the event online.
Realme is ready to launch two models in its upcoming series- Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The base variant of the Realme 11 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it is expected to be priced at a starting price of Rs 23,999.
On the other hand, the Realme Pro+ variant with a base configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 28,999.
