Redmi 10A With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Check Specifications and Price

Redmi 10A Price and Specs
(Photo: mi.com)
Redmi 10A smartphone has been launched by Xiaomi in China. The smartphone, which is the said to be the successor of Redmi 9A, is an addition to the company's Redmi 10 lineup.
Interested customers must note that launch date of Redmi 10 smartphone in India is not announced yet.
Here are some details about price and specification of the newly launched Redmi 10A smartphone.
Redmi 10A smartphone is available in three storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is available at a price of CNY 699 (approximately Rs 8,300), while 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 9,500) and CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,700), respectively.
Redmi 10A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 resolution and 400nits maximum brightness.
Redmi 10A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options.
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W charging.
Redmi 10A smartphone comes with a 13MP camera at the back, while at the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.
The smartphone has been launched in three colour variants: smoke blue, shadow black and moonlight silver.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi 10A and other samrtphones.