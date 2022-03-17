Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Specifications Here

Display

The Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor

The device is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Battery

Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone is expected to come in two battery variants i.e. 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, reported Gadgets360. The batteries are expected to be supported by 150W and 80W fast charging, respectively.

Camera

Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to come with a triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP telephoto sensor. At the front, the device is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.