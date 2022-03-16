Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro to Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specs

Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon.
(Photo: Realme)
Realme has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone series Realme GT 2 in India. However, the exact date of launch has not been announced yet.
The series comprises two smartphones, ie, Realme GT 2 or Realme GT 2 Pro.
Here are some price and specification details of Realme GT 2 series smartphones in India.
Price details of Realme GT 2 series in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, here are the price details of the series in Europe.
Realme GT 2 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at 549 Euro (approximately Rs 46,300), while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available at a price of 599 Euro (approximately Rs 50,500).
On the other hand Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at 749 Euro (approximately Rs 63,100) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and 849.99 Euro (approximately Rs 71,600) for 12GB + 256GB variant.
Processor
Realme GT 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Display
Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62 inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display, while Realme GT 2 pro comes with 6.7inch LTPO AMOLED display.
Battery
Both the smartphone of upcoming Realme GT 2 series are powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Camera
In terms of camera, the Realme GT 2 comes with 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. At the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera.
Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone houses 50MP 50 MP + 2MP rear-camera setup, and a 32 MP selfie camera at the front.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT 2 series and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)