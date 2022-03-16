Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro to Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specs

Price details of Realme GT 2 series in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, here are the price details of the series in Europe.

Realme GT 2 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at 549 Euro (approximately Rs 46,300), while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available at a price of 599 Euro (approximately Rs 50,500).

On the other hand Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at 749 Euro (approximately Rs 63,100) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and 849.99 Euro (approximately Rs 71,600) for 12GB + 256GB variant.