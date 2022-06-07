Realme 9i 5G Expected To Launch Soon in India: Check Specs and Other Details

Realme 9i 5G smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be revealed by the company. The 4G variant of the same smartphone was launched earlier this year in India.

According a report by 91mobiles, citing industry insiders, the Realme 9i 5G is expected to launch in June 2022. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme had said that Realme 9i 5G variant will not launch in India. However, after reconsideration, the company is said to expand its 5G portfolio with Realme 9i 5G, the report added.