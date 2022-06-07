Realme 9i 5G Expected To Launch Soon in India: Check Specs and Other Details

Realme 9i 5G expected to launch in June in India. Realem 9i 4G image used for representation purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: realme.com)
Realme 9i 5G smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be revealed by the company. The 4G variant of the same smartphone was launched earlier this year in India.
According a report by 91mobiles, citing industry insiders, the Realme 9i 5G is expected to launch in June 2022. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme had said that Realme 9i 5G variant will not launch in India. However, after reconsideration, the company is said to expand its 5G portfolio with Realme 9i 5G, the report added.
Here are some expected specifications and price of the upcoming Realme 9i 5G smartphone.
The Realme 9i 5G smartphone is expected to be available in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, the report added. The 4G variant was launched in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants only
The report also added that the smartphone will launch in three colour variants: Blue, Golden, and Black
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery
It is likely to sport a triple-rear camera set-up. However, the specifics of the same are yet to be revealed
Since, the company has not yet confirmed the launch of Realme 9i 5G in India, there is no information available about the price of the 5G variant. However, the 4G variant of the same smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9i 5G variant and other smartphones.
