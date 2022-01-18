Realme 9i Launched with 5000mAh Battery: Check Price in India and Specifications
Realme 9i is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.
Realme 9i Price in India
Realme 9i is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999 (4GB + 64GB variant). The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.
Realme 9i is available in two colour variants: Prism Black and Prism Blue.
Realme 9i Specifications
Realme 9i smartphone comes with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
As mentioned above, it is available in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Moreover, it is expandable up to 1TB External memory.
The device sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.
Realme 9i smartphones houses a triple rear camera setup. It includes 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP B&W lens. At the front, it sports a 16MP in-display selfie camera.
The smartphone is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 33W dart charge
Realme 9i smartphone runs on realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 operating system (OS).
The device houses two Nano card slots along with one micro SD slot.
