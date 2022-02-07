Realme C35 Launch on 10 February: Check Expected Specifications and Price

Realme C35 launch date is 10 February
(Photo: Twitter/ @TECH_ONDUTY)
Realme is going to launch its new smartphone Realme C35 in Thailand on 10 February 2022. The information about the launch was revealed by the Facebook and Instagram pages of Realme Thailand. Interested customers can live stream the launch event on the Facebook page of Realme Thailand and its official YouTube channel.
The device will be an addition to Realme's 'C' series smartphone.
Details about Realme C35 launch in India are yet to be revealed.
Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD display.
It is expected to be powered by octa-core Unisoc T616 processor.
The device will house a 5,000mAh battery which will supported by 18W fast charging.
Realme C35 will come with a triple-rear camera setup which will include a 50MP primary camera. According to a leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the other two sensor will be of 2MP. At the front, it may house a 8MP selfie camera, he added.
It is expected to be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants.
The device is expected to run on Android 11 operating system (OS).
Tipster Sudhanshu has also revealed price details of Realme C35 smartphone. It is expected to be price at 5799 THB (approximately Rs 13,130).
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme C35 and other smartphones.
