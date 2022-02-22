OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Sale Begins Today: Specifications and Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched last week in India. Sale for the same begins from Tuesday, 22 February.

Interested customers willing to buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can purchase it online and offline from OnePlus' official website, stores, and other major retail platforms and outlets.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last year in India.