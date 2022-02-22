OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Sale Begins Today: Specifications and Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sale will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, 22 February.
Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

(Photo: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched last week in India. Sale for the same begins from Tuesday, 22 February.

Interested customers willing to buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can purchase it online and offline from OnePlus' official website, stores, and other major retail platforms and outlets.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last year in India.

Sale Time: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sale will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India

The 6GB + 128GB of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 23,999, while 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications and Features

Colour

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colour variants.

Display

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor and Storage

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Battery

The device houses a 4,500mAh battery, which is powered by 65W SUPERVOOC charging.

Camera

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup of 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

Operating System

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and other smartphones.

