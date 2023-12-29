OnePlus Nord 3 Price Drops by Rs 4,000 on E-Commerce Websites; Know the Details

The OnePlus Nord 3 has received a huge price drop on both Amazon and Flipkart. One should note that there is a flat discount offer of Rs 4,000 on this mid-range 5G smartphone. This is a great deal because buyers hardly get to enjoy such big discounts on a OnePlus device. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord 3 is now listed under the Rs 30,000 price segment on both e-commerce platforms. One should note the latest details.

Interested buyers should take note of the offers on the OnePlus Nord 3. You can take note of the prices of the smartphone on Amazon and Flipkart. The handset is a good choice for a fast, mid-range smartphone under Rs 30,000. You should take note of the discounted price and other important announcements if you want to buy the smartphone.