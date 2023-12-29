OnePlus Nord 3 Price Drops by Rs 4,000 on E-Commerce Websites; Know the Details

OnePlus Nord 3 price drops massively on the e-commerce websites.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles)
The OnePlus Nord 3 has received a huge price drop on both Amazon and Flipkart. One should note that there is a flat discount offer of Rs 4,000 on this mid-range 5G smartphone. This is a great deal because buyers hardly get to enjoy such big discounts on a OnePlus device. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord 3 is now listed under the Rs 30,000 price segment on both e-commerce platforms. One should note the latest details.
Interested buyers should take note of the offers on the OnePlus Nord 3. You can take note of the prices of the smartphone on Amazon and Flipkart. The handset is a good choice for a fast, mid-range smartphone under Rs 30,000. You should take note of the discounted price and other important announcements if you want to buy the smartphone.
Here are all the details you should know about the OnePlus Nord 3. Take a look at the discounted price on the e-commerce platforms before placing your order for the smartphone.
According to the latest details, the OnePlus Nord 3 is listed on Amazon and Flipkart with a starting price range of Rs 29,999. The price is down from its original range of Rs 33,999. The websites are providing a flat discount of Rs 4,000 on the OnePlus Nord 3.
As of now, nobody knows when this OnePlus phone discount offer could change. Keep an eye on the e-commerce websites to know the latest prices.
The OxygenOS 13 software on the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone operates smoothly and is easy to use. Under the hood, the smartphone gets the typical 5,000mAh battery that goes a long way.
To know more about the discounted rates on the e-commerce platforms, you must go through the details on the websites and then purchase the smartphone at a lower range.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)