OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch Today: Specifications, Price & Live Streaming Details

OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date and Price.
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord 2T: Chinese tech company OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in Europe on Thursday, 19 May 2022. The smartphone will be an expansion in company's Nord lineup.
OnePlus will also launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds in Europe along with OnePlus Nord 2T. Both the devices have already been launched in India. However, the company is yet to reveal any information about the launch of OnePlus Nord 2T in India.
Here are some expected price and specifications details of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.
Price of OnePlus Nord 2T is yet to be revealed by the company. However, as per a report by Gadgets360, citing a listing on AliExpress, the smartphone is expected to be priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs 32,500).
Processor
OnePlus Nord 2T will come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM.
Display
According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Operating System
The device is expected to run on Android 12 operating system.
Battery
It is likely to house a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
Camera
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.
For more information about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, check out the official launch at 07:30 pm.
