OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch Today: Specifications, Price & Live Streaming Details

Processor

OnePlus Nord 2T will come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM.

Display

According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Operating System

The device is expected to run on Android 12 operating system.

Battery

It is likely to house a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Camera

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.