OnePlus 8T With 120Hz Display Launched in India Starting Rs 42,999

The OnePlus 8T has been launched in two variants in India.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its flagship device in the Indian market dubbed the OnePlus 8T (OP 8T). The latest OnePlus smartphone comes loaded with the top-of-the-line specifications like a 120Hz refresh rate display and 12GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 42,999 while the 12GB RAM variant will come in at Rs 45,999. In this price range, you also get the Apple iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The OnePlus 8T will be available via Amazon starting 17 October.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Rear camera: 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,500mAh

Price: Rs 42,999 (8GB), Rs 45,999 (12GB)

The OP 8T comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display which OnePlus says can output 1,100 nits of brightness. The headline-making feature is that it also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both devices offer support for 5G and will run on OxygenOS 11 on top of Android 11. Under the hood, the OP 8T is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with RAM options between 8GB and 12GB. The maximum in-built storage available with the OP 8T is 256GB which cannot be expanded. There is also a 128GB variant available. On the rear, you get a quad-camera setup of the OP 8T with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The front houses a 16-megapixel shooter. Powering this setup is a 4,500mAh battery pack that also supports 65W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can be charged up to 60 percent in just 15 minutes.

At its online event, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Buds Z which is the companies truly wireless earbuds that offer IP5 rating water and dust resistance. The Buds Z is capable of delivering 20 hours of playback time as per the company. OnePlus has also launched a new variant of the OnePlus Nord which now sports a matte finish and 12GB of RAM support. Other specifications of the Nord remain as before.