OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Lab Review Application Begins, Launch in India Expected Soon

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch expected soon.
(Photo: OnePlus Forum)
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the much-awaited smartphone is expected to be launched soon in India. The company has been putting out teasers of the same on its Twitter handle. However, exact launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed yet.
OnePlus has also commenced the application process of Lab Review series of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.
"We welcome you, our beloved and talented community users, to join The Lab, and be among the first to go hands-on with the product before anyone else has the chance to."
The Lab, by OnePlus, gives you the chance to review its latest flagship, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. "In return, all we ask from you is your honest (and thorough) review of the device," the forum added.
Last date to apply for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Lap review is 26 March 2022. For more details about the same, you can check the official website of OnePlus Forum: forums.oneplus.com.
Price of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is yet to be revealed by the company. However, it is available at a starting price of CYN 4699 (approximately Rs 54,940) in China.
OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 panel.
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.
It runs on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1.
In terms of camera, the device comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 48MP + 50MP + 8MP 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera. The front camera is of 32MP.
OnePlus 10 Pro will come in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and other smartphones.