Moto G71 5G to Launch on 10 January in India: Check Expected Price, Specs

Moto G71 5G launch scheduled on 10 January.
(Photo: motorola.com)
Motorola India, on Tuesday, 4 January, announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Moto G71 5G. The device is scheduled to be launched on 10 January 2022 in India.
The new smartphone will be an addition to Moto's already popular 'G' series smartphones. The said model was launched in Europe in November 2021.
Moto G71 5G price in India is yet to be announced. However, the same smartphone costs EUR 299.99 (approximately Rs 25,200), reported Gadgets360.
The device will be launched on Flipkart on 10 January.
Moto G71 5G smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 695 processor.
It is likely to sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ Max Vision OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is likely to have a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2 MP macro lens. At the front, it is expected to have a 16MP selfie camera.
Moto G71 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery which can be supported by 30 W charging.
The device is expected to run on Android 11 operating system.
According to a report by Gadgets360, Moto G71 5G is expected to have 8 GB RAM. It can be coupled with 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.
