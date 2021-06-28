Mi 11 Lite on Sale Today Starting 12 pm on Amazon & Mi.com
Xiaomi has announced a Rs 1500 discount for HDFC Bank credit and debit card customers.
Mi 11 Lite is the fourth smartphone in the Mi 11 series after Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. |
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Xiaomi India)
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will go will be on sale via online e-commerce portals like Amazon.in and Mi.com on Monday, 28 June. The smartphone will be available from 12 pm IST.
The pricing for Mi 11 Lite starts at Rs 21,999 officially for the 6GB RAM+128GB variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 23,999. The storage on both these variants is expandable using the microSD card.
Mi 11 Lite competes against the iQOO Z3, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi’s own Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India.
Price in India and Offers
Xiaomi has announced a Rs 1500 discount for HDFC Bank credit and debit card customers. The smartphone will sell through mi.com, and flipkart.com starting 12:00 pm on Monday.
After discount, the Mi 11 Lite will be available on Flipkart for Rs 20,499 officially for the 6GB RAM+128GB variant. While the 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 21,499.
Specifications: Mi 11 Lite
The Mi 11 Lite 4G variant features a 6.55-inch full HD with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The processor is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, consisting 6GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage space.
It should be noted that the 4G variant is coming to India first. Xiaomi India's MD Manu Kumar Jain said, "We will be happy to bring 5G variant if we get sufficient demand for it."
The flagship device consists three rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is currently available in three colors : Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black.