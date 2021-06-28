Mi 11 Lite on Sale Today Starting 12 pm on Amazon & Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will go will be on sale via online e-commerce portals like Amazon.in and Mi.com on Monday, 28 June. The smartphone will be available from 12 pm IST.

The pricing for Mi 11 Lite starts at Rs 21,999 officially for the 6GB RAM+128GB variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 23,999. The storage on both these variants is expandable using the microSD card.

Mi 11 Lite competes against the iQOO Z3, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi’s own Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India.