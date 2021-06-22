Mi 11 Lite, Revolve Active Watch: Expected Price & Specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active on Tuesday, 22 June. The phone – Mi 11 Lite – is an enhanced model of the Mi 11 that had debuted in February.

While Mi 11 Lite will be available for sale on Flipkart, the Watch Revolve Active will be listed on Amazon. Both products will also be available on the official Mi.com website.

The company has only brought the 4G version to India, though a 5G model is available globally.