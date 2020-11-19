iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max was awarded highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and the Best Smartphone Display Award by DisplayMate, an advanced display calibration and optimisation service, which uses proprietary test and calibration patterns to determine the quality of the display. “The iPhone 12 Pro Max display meets all of the criteria and requirements for a DisplayMate A+ Grade, earning DisplayMate's Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+,” the DisplayMate website states.

In a huge 5G leap for smartphones, Apple launched the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max last month that feature a A14 bionic chip, all-new design with Ceramic Shield, pro camera system, LiDAR scanner and the biggest Super Retina XDR display ever on an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, priced at a starting rate of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.