Infinix Zero 5G to be Launched in India Today: Know the Specifications

Know the design specifications for Infinix Zero 5G launched in India Today.
(Image: Infinix official site)
Infinix is ready to launch its new smartphone in India. It will debut on 14 February 2022 on Flipkart. Known as Infinix Zero 5G, it is going to come with a Dimensity 900 chipset and a triple camera set up.
If the reports are to be believed, the same chipset will be found in One Plus Nord CE 2 5G as well, which will be launched on 17 February 2022.
The Infinix Zero 5G is all set to be launched at noon via all the social media pages and Youtube of Infinix.
The phone has a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080X2460 pixels. This 5G phone comes with 8 GB of RAM, which runs on Android 11. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and is supported by fast charging.
The Infinix Zero 5G packs a triple camera setup with a 48-mega-pixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel camera as well. The rear camera and front camera have autofocus with a 16-megapixel sensor.
Form Factor: Touchscreen
Dimensions: 168.73x76.53x8.77
Battery capacity: 5000mAh
Fast Charging: Proprietary
Colours: Cosmic black, horizon blue, skylight orange
Screen size: 6.78
Resolution: 1080x2460 pixels
RAM: 8GB
Internal Storage: 128 GB
Expandable storage type: microSD
Number of rear cameras: 3
Rear flash: Dual LED
Front camera: 16-megapixel
Operating system: Android 11
Skin: XOS 10
