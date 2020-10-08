Honor Watch ES & Watch GS Pro Launched in India Starting Rs 7,999

Smartphone brand Honor has expanded its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of two new smartwatches — Watch ES and Watch GS Pro.



The Honor Watch ES will be available starting 17 October for Rs 7,499 while Honor Watch GS Pro will also be sold online starting 16 October for Rs 17,999. In the under Rs 20,000 price segment, you can also get the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Oppo Watch.

The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED Touch Display and 70 percent Screen-to-Body Ratio. The smartwatch comes with 200+ watch faces, personalised and customisable, and always-on display options.

The Watch ES has 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercise moves that help users to meet their fitness goals at the convenience of their home.

Enabled with SpO2 Monitor, the smartwatch allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels. The smartwatch is also enabled with a 24/7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, supported by the optimised optical path and monitoring algorithms that can alert users of elevated or abnormal results.

Meanwhile, Honor Watch GS Pro is equipped with SpO2 monitor, TruRelax Stress monitor, TruSleep and 24x7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, for better health monitoring and tracking. The smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset and comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED Touch Display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels.

The Watch GS Pro with 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G tests aims to withstand extreme conditions, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance and humidity resistance.