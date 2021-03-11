Asus ROG Phone 5 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 uses the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, featuring advanced 5G communications and premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features up to 18GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, reported IANS.

The powerful device comes with a tri-camera setup at the back with Sony flagship IMX686 64 MP main camera, 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a macro camera of 5 MP. It also features a 24 MP selfie camera at the front.

Asus ROG Phone 5 sports Samsung-built AMOLED HDR10+(2448 x 1080) certified display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery which is supported by 30-watt HyperCharge adapter.

The ROG Phone 5 series offers rear matrix display, available exclusively on ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The series also bring back the 3.5mm audio jack, reported IANS.

