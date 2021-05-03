Are Apple’s Bluetooth AirTags A Privacy Nightmare?

US tech giant Apple announced the launch of AirTags at the 'Spring Loaded Event' that can help you locate your lost items anywhere in the world. However, some reviewers have now discovered a big loophole in the AirTag's privacy feature.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), a leading nonprofit with the goal of ending violence against women believes that AirTags could become a stalking tool that could be leveraged by an abuser to discreetly track a partner.

Speaking to The Fast Company, Erica Olsen, a representative of NNEDV said that when somebody leaves an abusive person, chances are that stalking followed by assault can escalate. "It’s definitely a concern that people will be using any type of tracking product they can.”