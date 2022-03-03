Apple Expected to Launch iPhone SE 3 2022 in 'Peek Performance' Event on 8 March

Apple is expected to install 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, the fastest mobile chip of Apple in iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's 7nm A13 Bionic chipset.

The new chipset is expected to enhance the performance of the smartphone and will bring 5G connectivity to iPhone SE series smartphones.

iPhone SE 3 design is expected to look similar to iPhone SE 2020 with single rear camera. However, at the front, the company is expected to remove forehead, chin, and touch ID button from the upcoming iPhone SE. With these changes, the smartphone is expected to look like iPhone XR from the front. The display is expected to be a bit larger than iPhone SE 2020.