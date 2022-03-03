Apple Expected to Launch iPhone SE 3 2022 in 'Peek Performance' Event on 8 March

iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch on 8 March.
(Photo: Apple)
American tech giant Apple has announced the date of its upcoming event. One of the first major events in the company's calendar is all set to take place on Tuesday, 8 March.
Apple event is titled 'Peek Performance' and the company is expected to launch iPhone SE 3/ iPhone SE 2022. It will be an expansion of Apple's affordable 'SE' lineup, and the successor of iPhone SE 2020.
Apple is expected to install 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, the fastest mobile chip of Apple in iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's 7nm A13 Bionic chipset.
The new chipset is expected to enhance the performance of the smartphone and will bring 5G connectivity to iPhone SE series smartphones.
iPhone SE 3 design is expected to look similar to iPhone SE 2020 with single rear camera. However, at the front, the company is expected to remove forehead, chin, and touch ID button from the upcoming iPhone SE. With these changes, the smartphone is expected to look like iPhone XR from the front. The display is expected to be a bit larger than iPhone SE 2020.
iPhone SE 3 price details are yet to be revealed by the company. Check this space regularly for further updates about the same.