Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 Design Leaked, Launch Expected Soon

iPhone SE 3 to launch in first quarter of 2022.
(Photo: TenTechReview/ @xleaks7)
A new leak has revealed computer-aided design (CAD) renders of iPhone SE 3 smartphone.
According to the CAD renders revealed by TenTechReview in collaboration with tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7), iPhone SE 3 can sport a design similar to its predecessors iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR. It also reveals the single back camera along with LED flash as in previous iPhone SE phones.
The device is expected to sport a notch at the front, which overall looks quite similar to iPhone XR. According to the report, the company will remove forehead, chin and touch ID button from the device, which can mean a bit larger screen size. iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch display.
As per some previous leaks, iPhone SE 3 can come with Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset. The chip will bring 5G connectivity to iPhone SE series smartphones.
Moreover, it is also the fastest mobile chip of Apple, which is expected to have a direct impact on the performance of the smartphone. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's 7nm A13 Bionic chipset.
No information has been revealed about the price range if iPhone SE 3 smartphone. Check out this space regularly for further updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)