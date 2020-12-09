Apple AirPods Max: First Look Comparison With Bose 700 & Sony XM4

Entering an all-new wearable segment, Apple on Tuesday, 8 December, unveiled its first wireless over-ear AirPods Max with high-fidelity sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio for Rs 59,900 in India.

Available to order from apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers. AirPods Max will begin shipping on 15 December in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions, including India.

The price point of the new Apple AirPod Max’s will certainly pinch many wallets. However, the Apple may be positioning the Apple AirPods Max as a luxury product, like the Apple Watch Limiter Edition 24 carrot gold.

The hardware and software features of the AirPods Max will only be brought to justice with an existing Apple iPhone or Mac or iPad user.