What’s in a Name? Facebook’s Proposed Rebrand and Future Plans

After facing one of the biggest scandals in years over shocking internal documents, social media giant Facebook is changing its name. The name change, first reported by The Verge on 19 October, will be announce in the company’s upcoming annual Connect conference on 28 October.

Valued at nearly a trillion dollars, Facebook along with the social media platform of the same name, also owns Instagram, WhatsApp and a host of other technology products like Oculus.

Speaking to The Verge earlier this year in July, Facebook chairman and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said that in the next few years, “we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

But what’s in a name? Is it reputation damage control after the recent whistleblower leak or does the company have bigger plans in the future? And what could the new name be?