Facebook Plans To Rebrand Company With New Name: Report

"Beyond emerging tech talent, the EU also has an important role to play in shaping the new rules of the Internet," he said. Facebook in September announced that it will invest $50 million to partner with the organisation to responsibly build the metaverse.



The "metaverse" is a set of virtual spaces where one can create and explore with other people who aren't in the same physical space.



Zuckerberg in 2004 said that the key to Facebook's future lies with the metaverse concept – the idea that users will live, work, and exercise inside a virtual universe.