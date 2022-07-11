Ashneer Grover Sets Up New Startup Third Unicorn To ‘Disrupt Another Sector’

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, and his wife, Madhuri Jain, have set up a new company called Third Unicorn, according to the Tofler database. The company was founded on 6 July 2022, just a few months after the couple's dramatic exit from BharatPe.

Tofler shows Grover and Jain as the directors of the company, listed to be in the industry of “computer related services.” The company’s authorised share capital is Rs 20 lakh and the total paid-up capital is Rs 10 lakh.

The Economic Times has also reported that a Memorandum of Association has been filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding Third Unicorn’s establishment.

Grover posted a tweet in June on his 40th birthday, hinting at the creation of his next venture by saying, “Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !!”