Musk Can Sell Tesla Cars in India Only if They’re Manufactured Here: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday, 26 April, that Elon Musk would have to manufacture his Tesla cars in India, and not China, if he wanted to sell the vehicles in the country.

Reiterating that Musk will not get any special treatment when it comes to customs duties, Gadkari said during the 'Raisina Dialogue 2022' that if Musk wanted to manufacture in China and sell Tesla cars here, "it cannot be a good proposition for India."