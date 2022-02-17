To Earn Import Tax Cut, Tesla Has to Buy Indian Parts Worth $500 Mn: Report

The central government wants Elon Musk's Tesla to commit to sourcing auto parts worth at least $500 million from India, before it considers the electric carmaker’s request for an import tax cut on its vehicles, Bloomberg reported.

While it could start at a lower base, Tesla would need to agree to ramp up local auto parts purchases by around 10 to 15 percent a year until they reach a satisfactory level, a source told the publication.

Tesla reportedly needs to have a component-sourcing plan that is proportional to its car sales forecast in India in order to get a tax cut. It must also export Indian components to China if it plans to import cars from there, the person said.