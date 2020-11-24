Electronics Ministry Launches International Version of UMANG App

Indian Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications, and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday, 23 November, launched the international version of the government’s Umang app. “I must also complement the UMANG Team for coming up with a such a robust solution; I would also like the team to work on a voice based solution using AI so that the UMANG may reach to the common people living in the farthest corner of the country," Prasad said on the occasion.

"Umang saw an exponential growth in usage since its launch in 2017, and I am happy to announce that via the UMANG app citizens can enjoy all the DBT Schemes launched by the Government," said Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov. "Umang has completed three years today and I am assured that in the coming three years Umang app will be one of the star performing apps, not only from the Government category, but otherwise as well," said VP Joy, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat in a virtual press conference.

Two new services, Seva Portal and Rishta Portal, have also been added along with launch with UMANG International. The Centre also announced that it is integrating Common Services Centres on the UMANG app.

How To Download UMANG App?

To download the Umang app, the user has to give a missed call on this number 9718397183. After this, a link to download the Umang app will be received by the user on the mobile phone. This link will be directed to the Play Store for Android user and App Store for Apple iPhone users.

Advantages of UMANG App

The Umang app can also be downloaded by visiting the official website of EPFO and scanning the QR code. With the help of the app, not only EPFO but PAN card, Aadhar card, gas booking, mobile bill payment, electricity bill payment services can also be made.

However, it is mandatory for the user to have an active UAN number in order to use the Umang app. Apart from this, the user’s mobile number should be registered with the EPFO.