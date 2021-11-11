Ducati Launches 13 Lakh Hypermotard 950 In India

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 also has several exciting safety features such as disc brakes, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, and riding modes.

Additionally, the suspension duties on the RVE model are handled by 45mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock unit, while the SP variant gets Ohlins-sourced 48mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.